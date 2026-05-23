Virat Kohli refuses handshake with Travis Head after IPL 2026 game

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Virat Kohli declined a handshake with Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Travis Head after their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match on Friday.

The moment quickly drew attention after videos circulating on social media showed Kohli shaking hands with several SRH players, including captain Pat Cummins and opener Abhishek Sharma, before seemingly bypassing Head, who had extended his hand during the line-up.

The incident came after a tense exchange between the two players earlier during RCB’s run chase. Kohli was seen engaging in a verbal exchange with the Australian batter while Head was fielding, although the exact reason behind the interaction remains unclear.

Head later had an impact on the match with the ball after Kohli’s dismissal, picking up the wicket of RCB captain Rajat Patidar during the chase.

Earlier, Hyderabad posted a massive 255-4 after a dominant batting display. In response, Bengaluru needed at least 166 to secure a top-two finish in the league stage, and at least 178 to top the table.

They finished on 200-4 and ensured their top spot in the IPL 2026 points table.

RCB will now face the Gujarat Titans (GT), who finished second on the league table, in Qualifier 1 in Dharamsala on May 26.

Sunrisers Hyderabad finished third on the points table and will now feature in the Eliminator in New Chandigarh on May 27, while the race for the final playoff spot remains open between Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals.