Virat Kohli’s sister reacts to alleged photo of Akaay in first Australia Test

Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma became the centre of attention when an alleged photo of their son Akaay emerged during the AUS v IND Test on Sunday.

The star Indian cricketer and the Bollywood actress are parents to two children, Vamika Kohli and Akaay Kohli.

Since his birth, the two have kept their son away from the spotlight, however, fans were left stunned when a toddler was shown around Sharma during the first AUS v IND Test in Perth.

A man standing behind the Bollywood actress was seen holding a kid dressed in a blue outfit.

Several believed that it was Akaay in the viral photos while others began comparing him to the childhood photos of the star Indian cricketer.

However, Virat Kohli’s sister Bhawna Kohli Dhingra has now refuted the reports about the identification of the kid.

In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Have been seeing Virat and Anushka Sharma’s friends’s daughter being mistaken for Akaay on social media. The child in the picture is not out Akaay…Thank you.”

Earlier today, India fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj took three wickets apiece as the tourists hammered Australia by 295 runs in the first AUS v IND Test at Perth Stadium.

Australia were bowled out for 238 after tea on day four, paceman Harshit Rana wrapping up the fourth innings by clean-bowling keeper Alex Carey for 36 to secure India’s 1-0 lead in the five-match series.

After electing to bat on a seaming first day, India were all out for 150 before fighting back to dismiss Australia for 104 courtesy of a Bumrah five-fer.

Dual centurions Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal lifted the tourists to 487-6 declared, setting a massive fourth-innings target of 534 for the hosts.