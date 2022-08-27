Asia Cup 2022: Virat Kohli takes selfie with Pakistani fan stopped by guards

DUBAI: Former Indian captain Virat Kohli has won the hearts of millions as he took selfie with a Pakistani fan who was stopped by security guards at ICC Cricket Academy, Dubai, ahead of Asia Cup 2022.

Ahead of the Asia Cup 2022 that gets underway on Saturday and India vs Pakistan clash on Sunday, fans have flocked to the ICC Academy ground, where the teams are practicing.

After completing the practice session on Wednesday, Virat Kohli was making his way back to the team bus when a fan from Lahore came rushing towards him. The fan, who wanted to get a picture clicked from Kohli, was stopped by security guards.

Initially, the right-handed batter kept walking, oblivious to the presence of this Pakistani fan restricted by security. However, when the fan screamed at Kohli and told him that he has come all the way from Pakistan only to get a picture clicked with him, Virat returned and let his fan take the selfie.

Speaking to a YouTube Channel later, the Pakistani fan – Muhammad Jibran – explained his admiration for the Indian legend.

“I’m not a fan of any player in this world but Virat Kohli, for whom I came all the way from Pakistan in hopes of getting a selfie with and waited a whole month for it,” he said.

Jibran further said: “He [Kohli] was going back to the hotel, but being the extraordinary human he is besides an exceptional cricketer, he agreed to my request for the selfie.”

The fan, who had just checked off his biggest wishlist moment, said he also hoped for Kohli to return to form – even if it meant him finding his feet against Pakistan on August 28.

