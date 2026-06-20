Virat Kohli to undergo crucial fitness assessment for IND vs ENG 2026 ODIs

India received a mixed injury update ahead of the three-match ODI series against England starting July 14, 2026. While all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been ruled out due to a quadricep injury, former captain Virat Kohli is set to undergo a key fitness test on June 22 that will decide his availability for the Edgbaston opener.

Hardik Pandya Out of England ODIs; Workload Management a Concern

Jagran News journalist Abhishek Tripathi confirmed that Pandya will miss the England ODIs after failing to recover from a quad issue. The injury also kept him out of the ongoing Afghanistan series, where India lead 2-0 under Shubman Gill. With the 2027 ODI World Cup in mind, selectors are expected to manage Pandya’s bowling workload carefully to avoid further setbacks.

Virat Kohli’s Fitness Test: June 22 at BCCI Centre of Excellence

Kohli sustained a right hamstring injury during his match-winning 75_ off 42 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2026 final vs Gujarat Titans on May 31. The injury ruled him out of the Afghanistan ODIs, with Yashasvi Jaiswal named as his replacement.

A BCCI source told TOI that Kohli “has started his rehabilitation, and his injury is healing quickly”. He was assessed by the CoE medical team in London and given a structured recovery plan. Kohli will report to the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru on June 22 for re-evaluation and clearance. If he passes, the 37-year-old is expected to return for the England series.

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar said Kohli “might be fit for that England one-day series” but added the medical team hadn’t given a definitive timeline yet.

Why the England Series Matters: World Cup 2027 Build-Up + Milestones

The IND vs ENG ODIs run July 14–19 in Birmingham, Cardiff, and Lord’s. It’s a key prep series for the 2027 ODI World Cup, Kohli’s stated goal.

Kohli also sits 203 runs away from becoming only the second batter after Sachin Tendulkar to reach 15,000 ODI runs. He has 54 centuries and 77 fifties in 311 ODIs.

Timeline of Kohli’s Injury & Rehab

May 31, 2026: Suffers hamstring injury in IPL 2026 final.

June 4-6: Ruled out of Afghanistan ODIs; initially expected to miss 6 weeks.

June 19-20: Reports confirm rehab is ahead of schedule; cleared to travel to CoE.

June 22: Scheduled fitness test in Bengaluru.

India’s Squad Picture: Jaiswal Stood In, Pandya Out, Rohit’s Fitness Watched

With Pandya ruled out, selectors may look at Shivam Dube or Washington Sundar to fill the seam-bowling all-rounder slot. Jaiswal replaced Kohli vs Afghanistan and scored a ton in his last ODI in December 2025. The BCCI will pick the England ODI squad “in the next three to four days,” per BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia.