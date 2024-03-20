Watch: Virat Kohli urges fans to stop calling him ‘King’

The Indian star Batter Virat Kohli made a heartfelt and earnest request to his fans, urging them to ‘stop calling him king’.

In a star-studded event of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Virat Kohli became a center of attraction as he was asked to address the gathering, the crowd was frenzied.

The moderator the event asked Kohli about the ‘King feeling’. However, Virat requested everyone to not use that word (King) anymore.

“Let me talk. Guys, we have to get to Chennai tonight. We have a chartered flight so we don’t have time (laughs). Firstly, you need to stop calling me that word [King]. I was telling Faf that it is very embarrassing for me when you call me that name every year, just call me Virat,” Kohli said.

“Don’t call me king just call me Virat”

Virat Kohli is so humble

According to an Indian cricket fan residing in Australia named Kunal Gandhi, had in an interview claimed that he was the one to first use the word ‘King’ to describe Kohli.

“During India’s tour of Australia in 2014, I wanted to gift him a jersey but did not want to write only his name without an adequate adjective. He was in form then and suddenly the word King came to my mind and I presented him with a jersey with his name King Kohli on it. He gave his autograph on the jersey and people have started calling him King Kohli,” he claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma the power couple were blessed with their second child, a baby boy, last month.