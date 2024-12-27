Lyon makes cheeky comment on Kohli, Jaiswal mix-up in fourth Test

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon made a cheeky comment on the horrible mix-up between Indian batters Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal in the fourth AUS v IND Test.

Day 2 of the fourth AUS v IND Test saw a miscommunication between Kohli and Jaiswal, which cost the latter his wicket.

The incident occurred when Yashasvi Jaiswal left his crease for a run with Virat Kohli standing at the non-striker’s end.

The star Indian batter seemed to be looking at the ball and could not hear the left-handed batter’s call who almost made it to the non-striker’s end.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins threw the ball towards wicketkeeper Alex Carey who dislodged the bails to send Jaiswal packing after scoring 82 runs in the first inning of the fourth AUS v IND Test at the MCG.

Speaking after the day’s play, Nathan Lyon called it the ‘one of the best barbecues,’ seemingly referring to the crucial wicket without having much to do.

“It was probably one of the best barbecues I’ve seen. It came out of the blue. They were doing it pretty easy out there. I know pressure does funny things and we were able to build that little bit of pressure – that’s what it felt like anyway. Silly run outs are coach killers, aren’t they?” Nathan Lyon said.

The dismissal of Yashasvi Jaiswal was followed by another quick wicket, that too of Virat Kohli, who edged a ball to the wicketkeeper after scoring 36 off 86 balls.

Meanwhile, India trail Australia by 310 runs as they ended Day 2 at 164/5 in the fourth AUS v IND Test at the MCG.

After a partnership of over 100 runs between Jaiswal and Kohli, India lost three wickets in a quick session, with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease set to start the proceeding of Day 3 on Saturday.