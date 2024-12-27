Watch: Sam Konstas’s wild celebration after Kohli’s dismissal in fourth Test

Australia’s debutant Sam Konstas was seen pumped after India’s Virat Kohli was dismissed for another low score in the ongoing AUS v IND Test series.

The right-handed batter was involved in a crucial partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal after the hosts lost two wickets on 51 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

However, Jaiswal lost his wicket after a horrible mix-up with Virat Kohli, who was batting at the non-striker’s end.

Yashasvi Jaiswal was run out after scoring 82 runs, leaving India at 153 for three. Kohli was quick to follow as he poked a ball delivered on the sixth stump.

The ball got an outside edge behind and Virat Kohli was dismissed after scoring 36 runs.

Sam Konstas, the Australian debutant was delighted, jumping in jubilation and signalling the crowd to celebrate the Indian batter’s wicket.

The incident came a day after Virat Kohli bumped Sam Konstas’ shoulder, which led to a heated exchange between the two players.

The other Australian opener Usman Khawaja was seen trying to mediate between the two players.

Virat Kohli was later penalised by the ICC for breaching level 1 of its Code of Conduct during the fourth AUS v IND game.

The former Indian captain was fined 20 percent of his match fee and awarded one demerit point.

Meanwhile, India trail Australia by 310 runs as they ended Day 2 at 164/5 in the fourth AUS v IND Test at the MCG.

After a partnership of over 100 runs between Jaiswal and Kohli, India lost three wickets in a quick session, with Rishabh Pant and Ravindra Jadeja at the crease set to start the proceeding of Day 3 on Saturday.