Virat Kohli’s childhood lookalike goes viral

During a training session in Vadodara ahead of the ODI series against New Zealand, a childhood lookalike of Virat Kohli went viral on the internet. The encounter became a touching “time travel” moment when the young fan approached Kohli for an autograph.

Fans dubbed the moment a “glitch in the matrix,” sharing side-by-side comparisons of the “Chase Master’s” early childhood photos with the young boy. The child’s facial features and haircut bore a striking resemblance to the former Indian captain’s younger self. On X (formerly Twitter), admirers shared amused reactions. One fan referenced Virat Kohli’s son, asking, “Yeh Akaay Kohli nahi hai? (Isn’t this Akaay Kohli?)” while another noted, “19-20 ka fark bhi nahi! (Not even a slight difference!)”

Virat Kohli, who typically keeps a distance from large crowds, was seen grinning broadly and clearly enjoying the meeting with his “mini-me.”

One stunned admirer remarked that it looked as if “time travel karke original Virat se autograph lene pahunche hain (a time-travelling Virat has arrived to take an autograph from the original one).” This “Mini-Kohli” has since gained significant local notoriety, even appearing alongside bowler Arshdeep Singh in a widely shared social media reel.

Last year, Virat Kohli continued his climb back toward the top of ODI batting, with the India great making noteworthy gains in the latest ICC Men’s Player Rankings.

Once the No. 1-ranked ODI batter for over three years, Kohli has not held the top spot since Babar Azam overtook him in April 2021.

However, his resurgence has been fuelled by a prolific three-match ODI series against South Africa, where he amassed 302 runs and was named Player of the Series.

His consistency pushed him two places up to No.2 in the ODI batting charts, now sitting just eight rating points behind teammate and current top-ranked batter Rohit Sharma.