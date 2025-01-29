Virat Kohli’s interaction with young kid during Ranji Trophy 2024-25 goes viral

Indian batter Virat Kohli’s advised to a young boy during Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match practice session is going viral on the internet.

Kohli was practising with Delhi team at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, when the interaction with a young boy named Kabir was filmed.

“What do I need to do to become an Indian cricketer?, the little fan asked Kohli.

“A lot of hard work, your father should not tell you to practice or train, You should yourself say every morning that you want to go to practice. If someone practices for an hour, you do it for two hours. That is the only way. If someone scores a 50, you score a 100, and if someone scores a 100, you score a 200. Jo benchmark hai us say double.

It will be Virat Kohli’s first appearance in Indian domestic cricket after a gap of 12 years.

The right-handed batter played his last game in the Ranji Trophy 2012-13 season against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.

Apart from Virat Kohli, several other Indian players including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will also play in the upcoming Ranji Trophy games beginning January 23.

Virat Kohli had a forgetful outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, having managed 190 in nine innings, including an unbeaten 100 in the series opener in Perth.