Virat Kohli returns to domestic cricket after BCCI’s new rules

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli has confirmed his availability for India’s domestic first-class tournament the Ranji Trophy.

The development came after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) implemented strict measures following the team’s back-to-back defeats in the New Zealand Test series and the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia.

The 10-point guidelines for players were announced weeks earlier after a review meeting in Mumbai, attended by BCCI officials, head coach Gautam Gambhir, chief selector Ajit Agarkar, and captain Rohit Sharma.

As per the new rules, it is now mandatory for centrally contracted Indian players to feature in domestic cricket.

According to the BCCI, a player can skip domestic tournaments only with a prior permission of the selection panel head.

Following the introduction of the rules, Virat Kohli has confirmed his return to the domestic cricket to regain his form.

According to Indian media outlets, the former Indian captain will be available for the upcoming Ranji Trophy 2024-25 match between Delhi and Railways, starting on January 30.

It will be Virat Kohli’s first appearance in Indian domestic cricket after a gap of 12 years.

The right-handed batter played his last game in the Ranji Trophy 2012-13 season against Uttar Pradesh in Ghaziabad.

Apart from Kohli, several other Indian players including Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal will also play in the upcoming Ranji Trophy games beginning January 23.

Virat Kohli had a forgetful outing in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, having managed 190 in nine innings, including an unbeaten 100 in the series opener in Perth.

It is worth noting here that India’s next test assignment is a five-match series in England from June 20.

Before that, they will play in the eight-team Champions Trophy 2025, set to be hosted by Pakistan in the February-March window this year.