Kane Williamson picks future ‘Fab Five’ members

Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has predicted the batters who are likely to be part of the future ‘Fab Five.’

The ‘Fab Four’ term in world cricket has been associated with India’s Virat Kohli, Australia’s Steve Smith, England’s Joe Root and Williamson due to their consistent batting performances over the last decade.

Several former cricketers and pundits have long been urging to expand the group to five members to accommodate Babar Azam due to his achievements and consistent performances in all three formats of the game.

In a recent interview with an Indian media outlet, Kane Williamson was asked to name the batters he feels can be the next ‘Fab Four.’

The Karachi Kings batter ended up naming five batters who could form the ‘Fab Five’ group in the future.

“The five players that come to mind would be Yashasvi Jaiswal (India), Shubman Gill (India), Rachin Ravindra (New Zealand), Harry Brook (England) and Cameron Green from Australia,” Kane Williamson said.

It is worth noting here that Williamson had in the past lauded the talent and batting skills of Babar Azam and placed him among the elites of the game.

“The ‘Fab Four’ or ‘Fab Five’ consists of some of the best players in the world, and Babar Azam is certainly one of them. He is a world-class batter who consistently delivers for his team,” he said during the tri-nation series involving Pakistan, New Zealand and South Africa earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson has been picked by Karachi Kings for the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Currently in India due to IPL commentary duties, the New Zealand batter is expected to soon join the Karachi Kings squad.