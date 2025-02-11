Kane Williamson breaks silence on Babar Azam’s ‘Fab Five’ status

Former New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has shared his views on star Pakistan batter Babar Azam’s status in the ‘Fab Five.’

During a post-match talk following their game against South Africa, the veteran New Zealand batter heaped praise on the Pakistan batter, saying that Babar Azam was among the best batters in the world.

Regarded by several as one of the best Pakistan batters, the right-handed batter has faced a dip in his form recently across all formats.

Meanwhile, Kane Williamson lauded the talent and batting skills of Babar Azam and placed him in the elites of the game.

“The ‘Fab Four’ or ‘Fab Five’ consists of some of the best players in the world, and Babar Azam is certainly one of them. He is a world-class batter who consistently delivers for his team,” said Williamson during his talk after guiding his team to the tri-nation series final.

Pertinent to note here that Kane Williamson smashed an unbeaten ton in the second game of the tri-nation series against South Africa to help his team chase the 304-run target.

The veteran New Zealand batter scored 133 off 113 balls, laced with 13 fours and two sixes.

The former New Zealand also played a crucial 58-run knock in the tri-nation series opener against Pakistan in Lahore on February 8 in Lahore.

Babar Azam, who has been promoted to the top position in the batting order, failed to perform for the home side in the game.

The right-handed batter was dismissed after scoring just 10 off 23 balls.