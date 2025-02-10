Williamson hits unbeaten ton as New Zealand book tri-series final

LAHORE: Star batter Kane Williamson hit an unbeaten ton to help New Zealand beat South Africa and book a spot in the tri-nation series final on Monday.

Chasing 305, New Zealand won the game by six wickets with eight balls to spare at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Williamson top scored with 133* off 113 balls alongside Devon Conway who fell three runs short of his ton in the game against South Africa.

With two wins in two games, New Zealand have qualified to the tri-nation series final.

New Zealand got off to a steady start in the chase, with their opening pair of Will Young and Conway adding 50 runs before Young was dismissed after scoring 19 off 31 deliveries.

Williamson and Davon Conway then stitched a 187-run partnership before Conway fell on 97.

Read more: Breetzke smashes decades-old record with debut ton in New Zealand ODI

Daryl Mitchell departed after scoring 10 while wicketkeeping batter Tom Latham bagged a golden duck as South Africa made late inroads.

However, Kane Williamson was joined by Glenn Phillips and two led the side to a comfortable win to book a spot in the tri-nation series final.

Earlier, South Africa put 304/6 on the scoreboard on the back of Matthew Breetzke’s record-breaking ton and Wiaan Mulder’s fifty.

Matthew Breetzke remained the top-scorer for South Africa with 150 off 148 deliveries while Mulder scored 64 off 60 balls 64.