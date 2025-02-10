Breetzke smashes decades-old record with debut ton in New Zealand ODI

South Africa’s Matthew Breetzke made history as he became the first batter to score 150 runs on ODI debut in the NZ vs SA match of the tri-nation series in Lahore.

The right-handed batter opened the inning with captain Temba Bavuma and helped his team post a competitive total of 304/6 in 50 overs.

The 26-year-old brought up his fifty off 68 balls and built a crucial 93-run partnership with batter Jason Smith.

He became the fourth South Africa batter to score a ton on debut with a four off Will O’Rourke.

Matthew Breetzke completed his record-breaking ton off 128 balls in the NZ vs SA game of the tri-nation series.

Read more: Champions Trophy tougher than ODI World Cup, says Bavuma

Soon after completing his century, the opening batter accelerated his inning and smashed 48 off 20 balls to reach 150 to surpass Desmond Haynes’ record of 148, which was set in 1978.

Matthew Breetzke also became the first batter to score 150 runs on ODI debut.

In his record-breaking knock during the NZ vs SA game, Breetzke hit 11 fours and five sixes.

Most runs scored on debut in ODIs:

Matthew Breetzke 150(148) 2025

Desmond Haynes 148(136) 1978

Rahmanullah Gurbaz 127(127) 2021

Colin Ingram 124(126) 2010

Mark Chapman 124*(116) 2015

Pertinent to note here that New Zealand beat Pakistan in the first game of the tri-nation series on the back of Glenn Phillips’s unbeaten ton after Kane Williamson and Daryl Mitchell’s fifties.

The tourists thrashed the Men in Green by 78 runs after bowling them out for 252 while chasing a 331-run target.