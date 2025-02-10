Champions Trophy tougher than ODI World Cup, says Bavuma

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma has termed the Champions Trophy’s format tougher than the ODI World Cup.

Currently playing in the tri-nation series in Pakistan, South Africa will begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign by taking on Afghanistan on February 21 at the National Stadium, Karachi.

Temba Bavuma’s men will then face Australia in Rawalpindi on February 25.

South Africa will play their last group stage game against England on March 1 in Karachi.

Ahead of the tournament, the South Africa captain noted the tough format of the Champions Trophy, saying that the tournament provided very little time for teams to settle in.

“We have set out sights on where we want to be in the Champions Trophy but we know that we are gonna have to play well from game one,” Temba Bavuma said during pre-match talk.

Read more: South Africa names six uncapped players in tri-nation series squad

“It is not like the 50-over World Cup where you actually have time to step up every now and then. Here, we will really have to be on top of our game,” the South Africa captain added.

Bavuma also emphasised the importance of playing the tri-nation series in Pakistan, the host of the Champions Trophy 2025.

“It is a lovely opportunity for a couple of guys who have been doing well in domestic cricket and in T20 leagues to make a statement on what value they can add to the team,” he said.

According to Temba Bavuma, the tri-nation series will give South Africa the chance to get to know the conditions.

“The tri-series will give us a chance to acclimatise to playing in Pakistan and get knowledge to share it with a wider group and it is also an opportunity for young players to keep on playing in future,” he said.