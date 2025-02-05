South Africa names six uncapped players in tri-nation series squad

South Africa has announced a 12-member squad for the upcoming tri-nation series in Pakistan, featuring six uncapped players.

The team, led by Temba Bavuma, will face New Zealand in the first ODI match on February 5.

The squad includes uncapped players Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, and Meeka-eel Prince. Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee makes a return to the team after recovering from a left hamstring strain.

Notably, top players Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs, and Marco Jansen will not be part of the initial squad, as they are participating in the SA20 2025 Eliminator match. The team for the second ODI and potential final will be announced later.

The tri-nation series, which also features Pakistan, serves as a warm-up for the ICC Champions Trophy, starting on February 19. South Africa will play one match each against Pakistan and New Zealand, with the final scheduled for February 14.

SA Squad Tri-Nation Series

Temba Bavuma, Eathan Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Junior Dala, Wiaan Mulder, Mihlali Mpongwana, Senuran Muthusamy, Gideon Peters, Meeka-eel Prince, Jason Smith, and Kyle Verreynne.

Tri-nation series

The tri-nation ODI series, involving Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand, will begin on February 8 with the first game between the hosts and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium at 2pm.

New Zealand will then face South Africa on Monday, February 10, in a day match at the same venue.

“The action will shift to Karachi, where Pakistan will take on South Africa on 12 February in a day/night match at the National Bank Stadium, starting at 1400 (local time). The final will be played on Friday, 14 February, with the first ball to be bowled at 1400 (local time),” according to the PCB schedule.

