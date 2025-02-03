PCB reveals tickets information for tri-nation series

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the tickets information for Pakistan’s tri-nation series with South Africa and New Zealand.

The tickets for the series will go up for sale at 4pm on Tuesday, February, 4, as per the PCB.

Fans can purchase tickets online through the PCB website while physical tickets will be made available at eight Express Centres of TCS.

The PCB has allowed the purchase of up to 10 tickets on a single ID card.

Scheduled to be played from February 8 to 14 in Lahore and Karachi, the ticket prices for the games have been set at a minimum of Rs350.

“The weekend matches (Pakistan v New Zealand, 8 February at GSL) and (final, 14 February at NBS) will be available from PKR 500,” as per the PCB.

“The maximum ticket pricing for newly constructed enclosures in Lahore – Majid Khan and Zaheer Abbas (VVIP enclosures) at the Jinnah End will be available to fans at Rs5,000 for Saturday’s fixture, while Monday’s fixture for fans will be available at Rs4,000,” it stated.

The tri-nation ODI series, involving Pakistan, South Africa and New Zealand, will begin on February 8 with the first game between the hosts and New Zealand at the Gaddafi Stadium at 2pm.

New Zealand will then face South Africa on Monday, February 10, in a day match at the same venue.

“The action will shift to Karachi, where Pakistan will take on South Africa on 12 February in a day/night match at the National Bank Stadium, starting at 1400 (local time). The final will be played on Friday, 14 February, with the first ball to be bowled at 1400 (local time),” according to the PCB schedule.