New Zealand batter opens up on cricket’s ‘nice guys’ tag

Veteran New Zealand batter Kane Williamson has opened up on the side being labelled as the ‘nice guys’ of cricket throughout the years.

Despite a formidable side and giving heartbreaks to fans of other teams, New Zealand players are admired around the world for their calm demeanour and playing their game without getting into altercations and quarrels with the opposition.

This was evident from the cricket fraternity coming together to congratulate them after they beat India in the World Test Championship final in 2021.

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja was among those who called New Zealand ‘good people’ as he congratulated their then-captain Kane Williamson on their triumph.

“Good things happen to good people. Congrats Kane Williamson,” he wrote in a post on X.

The former New Zealand captain has now opened up on the way the side approaches their game.

During an interview with an Indian media outlet, Williamson was asked about how they have always remained conscious of not crossing the line.

Read more: Kane Williamson picks future ‘Fab Five’ members

Responding to the question, he said, “The line is not the same for everybody and everybody comes from different places, different environments, different cultures. We have had that nice guy tag or many tags like underdog.”

However, Kane Williamson said that they never focused on being the ‘nice guys,’ and always wanted to connect with fans in an authentic way.

“But it is never a focus for us. It is trying to be more authentic and connect with our people in a really good way, our fans and it’s great to hear that we have adopted a few billion hopefully here in India, which is helpful just to add to our five million in New Zealand,” the former New Zealand captain added.