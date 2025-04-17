Sunrisers Hyderabad denied wicket over rare no ball in IPL 2025

Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Zeeshan Ansari was denied a wicket due to wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen in their IPL 2025 game against the Mumbai Indians on Thursday.

As MI was chasing 163, their opening batter, Ryan Rickelton, was struggling to get going against Ansari.

In the seventh over bowled by Zeeshan Ansari, the MI batter played a shot straight to the cover, where the SRH skipper Pat Cummins took a catch.

However, the third umpire sent the catch upstairs, and Rickelton was called back as replays showed Heinrich Klaasen’s gloves were in front of the stumps when the ball was hit.

The ball was declared a no-ball, giving Ryan Rickelton a second life in the 33rd game of the IPL 2025.

The MI batter went on to score 31 crucial runs in the chase, while Zeeshan Ansari finished with figures of 0-35 as Mumbai Indians won the game by four wickets.

As per the laws of the game: “The wicketkeeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker’s end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler touches the bat or person of the striker, or passes the wicket at the striker’s end, or the striker attempts a run.”

The no-ball came a day after Mitchell Starc was also guilty of a rare back-foot no ball during the Super Over between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals in the ongoing IPL 2025.

The left-arm pacer’s back foot had touched the return crease, leading to the third umpire signalling a no ball.

The law states that the foot must land within the return crease and not touch it.