Virat Kohli’s net worth crosses INR 1000 crore mark

The former skipper of the Indian team and star batter Virat Kohli’s net worth has crossed INR 1000 crore mark.

As per details, Virat Kohl’s net worth is currently INR 1050, which includes the Indian cricket team contract, brand endorsements, social media posts and ownership of teams and clubs.

Annually, he earns up to INR 7 crore from his Indian team contract, he receives INR 15 lakh for a single test match, INR 6 lakh for one ODI and INR 3 lakh for a T20 match. His earning from the T20 leagues is reportedly INR 15 crore.

Virat Kohli has also invested in several start-ups including Blue Tribe, Universal Sportsbiz, MPL, and Sports Convo. He charges a whopping amount of INR 7.50 to 10 crores for the shooting of advertisements and his brand’s endorsement earns more than INR 175 crore.

The star cricketer takes INR 8.9 crore for a single post on picture sharing platform Instagram and INR 2.5 crore on Twitter.

Moreover, Virat Kohli owns two houses, one in Mumbai costs INR 34 crore while the second one in Gurugram cost INR 80 crore and a tennis team, a pro-wrestling team and a football; club. His luxury cars value INR 31 crore.