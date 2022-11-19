Virat Kohli’s old video while shopping in Pakistan 16 years back goes viral

A 16-year-old video of the Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli while shopping in Pakistan has gone viral on social media.

Virat Kohli shopping in Pakistan in 2006, v rare video. Look at him, he has really transformed ♥️ He played matches in Lahore, Peshawar, Sheikhupura and Peshawar. Chawla, Jadeja and Pujara were also part of the team.

Virat Kohli can be seen buying items from local shops while wearing sunglasses and a black T-shirt in the viral video. He can be seen sitting with his teammates taking tea in the room later in the video.

India’s under-19 squad was on Pakistan’s tour under the captaincy of Piyush Chawla for a two-match Test series and four-match ODI series in 2006. Indian U-19 won both the series 2-0 and 4-0.

Virat Kohli scored 172 runs in three innings in the Test series while in the ODI series, he scored 125 runs in three matches.

However, it is staggering that the former Indian captain has not toured Pakistan since that tour. The men in blue last visited Pakistan in 2008 when Kohli had not yet made his international debut.

The neighbouring countries last met in a bilateral series in 2012-13, when the Men in Green travelled to India for a three-match ODI series and a two-match T20I series.

Pakistan beat India in the ODI series 1-2 and the two-match T20 series was tied 1-1.

