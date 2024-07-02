Virender Sehwag wants THIS player to lead India after Sharma’s retirement

Former India batter Virender Sehwag has revealed the name of a potential candidate to replace Rohit Sharma as a captain after the Blues lifted the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy by beating South Africa in the final at the Kensington Oval, Barbados.

Talking to Cricbuzz, Virender Sehwag said Shubman Gill, who was part of India’s T20 World Cup squad as a travelling reserve, could be the best choice for the India’s captaincy in the long run.

“Shubman Gill is for the long haul. He’s a player who plays all three formats. He’s had a great last year. He was unlucky to miss out on the 2024 T20 World Cup. According to me, it is the right decision to make him the captain. When Rohit Sharma leaves tomorrow, Shubman Gill will be his right replacement for captaincy,” Virender Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

Hardik Pandya, who acted as vice-captain in the T20 World Cup 2024, is also said to be a prime candidate to replace Rohit Sharma.

The final decision will be made by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) soon.

Rohit Sharma announced his retirement decision during a press conference following the victory in the final match.

Rohit Sharma said, “This was my last [T20I] game as well. No better time to say goodbye to this format. I’ve loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup.”