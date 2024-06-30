Rohit Sharma also announces retirement from T20Is

India’s captain Rohit Sharma has announced his retirement from the T20 international cricket after his team won the T20 World Cup 2024 under his captaincy.

The triumph in Barbados saw India defeat South Africa in the final. It was India’s second T20 World Cup title.

Rohit announced his decision during a press conference following the match, just hours after his teammate Virat Kohli’s similar announcement.

Rohit Sharma said, “This was my last [T20I] game as well. No better time to say goodbye to this format. I’ve loved every moment of this. I started my India career playing this format. This is what I wanted, I wanted to win the cup.”

Expressing his emotions, Rohit Sharma added, “I wanted this badly. Very hard to put in words. It was a very emotional moment for me. I was very desperate for this title in my life. Happy that we eventually crossed the line.”

Rohit’s T20 international career has been illustrious, leaving as the format’s highest scorer with 4,231 runs in 159 matches. He also holds the record for the most centuries (five) in T20 internationals. His journey includes two T20 World Cup titles, the first as a player in 2007 and now as captain in 2024.

The retirements of both Rohit Sharma and Kohli were anticipated, as none of them had played any T20Is following India’s semi-final defeat in the 2022 T20 World Cup. They returned to the T20I format in January this year with the aim of focusing on the 2024 T20 World Cup.

As captain, Rohit played 62 matches, scoring 1,905 runs at a strike rate of 149.76 and an average of 34.01. He led India to victory in 49 of those matches.