Virat Kohli retires from T20I after World Cup victory

BARBADOS: India star batter Virat Kohli on Saturday announced his retirement from Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) after his team ended an 11-year global title drought by defeating South Africa in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 final.

Kohli, who was adjudged the Player of the Match in the T20 World Cup 2024 final at the back of a gutsy half-century, shared it was his last match for India in the shortest format of the game.

“This was my last t20 World Cup, and this is what we wanted to achieve,” the right-handed batter said in the post-match presentation.

“One day you feel you can’t get a run, and then things happen. God is great, and I got the job done for the team on the day it mattered. Now or never, the last T20 for India wanted to make the most of it,” he said.

Virat Kohli further said, “Wanted to lift the cup, and respect the situation rather than force it. This was an open secret, it’s time for the next generation to take over, some amazing players will take the team forward and keep the flag waving high”.

In response to a question regarding whether Virat Kohli foresees himself being carried on his teammates’ shoulders in his final T20I appearance, just like batting great Sachin Tendulkar ended his glittering ODI career, the star batter asserted that Rohit Sharma deserves more.

“After winning the 2011 World Cup the team carried Sachin Tendulkar on their shoulders. Is it time to carry you now?” presenter Harsha Bhogle asked.

“Rohit has played nine T20 World Cups, this is my sixth. He deserves it. I wasn’t confident in the last few games, but grateful and humble right now, and I bow my head. It’s been difficult, and the emotions of the game it’s difficult to hold things back. The emotions will come later”, Kohli responded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ICC (@icc)

It was India’s second T20 World Cup victory after they had won it in 2007 under the MS Dhoni captaincy in South Africa, and first since winning the Champions Trophy in 2013.

Virat Kohli made his first fifty of this tournament in the T20 World Cup 2024 final — a classy 76 off 59 balls with six fours and two sixes that carried India to a competitive 176 for seven.

READ: Trophy drought ends as India becomes T20 World Cup 2024 champions

Then the Indian bowlers, led by Arshdeep Singh (2/20) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/18), worked their magic as they did throughout this tournament, limiting South Africa to 169 for eight to propel India to their second T20 World Cup.

Tributes pour in

Tributes poured in from cricket fraternity after Kohli’s retirement from T20I cricket.

Congratulations on an incredible T20I career @imVkohli. What a fitting way to end your career by winning the World Cup and getting Man of the Match award in it. The greatest of our generation ❤️ #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/6OauA99f7v — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) June 29, 2024