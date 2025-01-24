Virender Sehwag, wife spark divorce rumours with latest move

Former Indian captain Virender Sehwag and his wife Aarti have sparked divorce rumours after being married for over 20 years.

According to Indian media outlets, the couple is reportedly heading for a divorce as they have unfollowed each other on Instagram.

While Virender Sehwag or Aarti has not publicly addressed the reports doing rounds on social media, several Indian media outlets claimed that they were having trouble in their marriage and a divorce is likely on the cards.

According to reports, the couple has been living separately for several months while several noted that Aarti was not followed by the former Indian captain on Instagram and her account was also made private.

Further, Virender Sehwag intensified the speculations about trouble in their marriage as he posted photos from his previous Diwali celebrations, which included his sons and mother, but Aarti was absent from the photos.

Read more: Glenn Maxwell makes shocking revelations about Virender Sehwag

Most recently, the former Indian cricketer dropped photos from his visit to the Vishwa Nagayakshi Temple in Palakkad on Instagram, without mentioning Aarti.

It is worth mentioning here that Virender Sehwag and Aarti tied the knot in 2004 and have two sons Aryavir and Vedant.

On the professional front, Sehwag last played for India against Australia at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in 2013.

The former Indian captain retired from international cricket in 2015, having appeared in 104 Tests for India in which he scored 8,586 runs at an average of 49.34, including 23 hundreds.

In 251 ODIs, Virender Sehwag scored 8,273 runs at an average of 35.05, hitting 15 centuries.