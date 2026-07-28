Virgin Atlantic engineer killed in Dreamliner hangar accident

A Virgin Atlantic aircraft technician, Georgie Buxton, has died several weeks after he was seriously injured in an accident as heavy machinery fell on him while carrying out maintenance work at London’s Heathrow Airport, according to The Sun.

Georgie Buxton, 23, was working on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner inside a hangar when equipment fell on him.

He was taken to hospital and spent four weeks in intensive care before life support was switched off earlier this month.

The aircraft has been grounded while experts investigate the cause of the incident.

According to The Sun, the sources told its correspondent that the reason for the accident was not immediately clear, and said the aircraft had been removed from service as a safety measure.

Virgin Atlantic is working with authorities and Boeing as part of an investigation into the incident.

The victim, Buxton, joined Virgin Atlantic in 2024 after working as an aircraft technician with Ryanair at Stansted Airport.

He had described the move as an opportunity to broaden his experience by working on different aircraft types.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that a much-loved member of our engineering team has passed away.” A Virgin Atlantic spokesperson told The Sun.

The airline said it was supporting Buxton’s family and colleagues and working with investigators to establish the facts.

An investigation into his death will be opened and adjourned later this week at West London Coroner’s Court.