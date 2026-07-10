Virginia Giuffre family pushes Andrew toward Parliamentary hearing

The family of late Virginia Giuffre is ratcheting up their efforts to hold Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accountable, enlisting the support of UK lawmakers in a bid to compel the disgraced former royal to face a formal parliamentary hearing.

The development follows a series of seismic developments that saw King Charles III officially sever ties with his younger brother-removing his royal titles, Duke of York designation, and even the right to be referred to as “His Royal Highness” (HRH). Now stripped of royal immunity and legally designated a commoner, Mountbatten-Windsor is facing a growing web of legal and political vulnerability.

A Campaign For Accountability Beyond The Courts Sky Roberts, brother of the late Virginia Giuffre, and other family members say they are feeling a long-awaited sense of validation in the wake of Mountbatten-Windsor’s recent arrest by UK authorities on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

This criminal investigation stems from shocking revelations contained within the unsealed Jeffrey Epstein files, which are said to detail how the former prince supplied sensitive British government information to the convicted sex offender.

Although Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently denied any sexual impropriety and all alleged abuse, the Giuffre family insists that the stripping of his royal protections is merely the opening act. “Ordinary people can do extraordinary things,” the family said in a public statement, vowing to “pull every legislative lever” to ensure “complete transparency.”

Why Parliament Is Weighing In The pressure for a parliamentary hearing is focused squarely on Mountbatten-Windsor’s actions during his tenure as a representative of the UK: Trade Envoy Files Parliamentarians are demanding access to all government records relating to Mountbatten-Windsor’s former role as a UK trade envoy.

Misconduct Allegations MPs are investigating allegations of his misuse of official resources-including reports of him ordering a Metropolitan Police personal protection officer to conduct unauthorized background checks on Giuffre.

Financial Scrutiny Parliamentary committees are meticulously examining his opaque financial dealings, including his subsidized Royal Lodge lease and the source of funding for his 2022 multi-million-dollar out-of-court settlement with Giuffre.

What Comes Next?

As he is no longer protected by royal immunity, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is now subject to the same legal standards as any other member of the public.

Government ministers have stated that he is expected to fully cooperate with any parliamentary inquiries and, if necessary, international legislative committees. For the Giuffre family, getting Mountbatten-Windsor to appear before a parliamentary panel is a key step in completing Virginia’s work.

As the investigation into his alleged misconduct continues, the former prince is under increasing pressure to finally break his silence under oath before a body of lawmakers.

Related Video Coverage For a detailed look at the political and public fallout of these significant developments, watch our video coverage of the Giuffre family’s reaction to the recent arrest, where they discuss their ongoing pursuit of justice and accountability.