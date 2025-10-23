Prince Andrew’s accuser Virginia Giuffre has revealed his alleged “code name” among the network of lade pedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

In one excerpt of her posthumous memoir, titled Nobody’s Girl: A Memoir of Surviving Abuse and Fighting for Justice, Giuffre shared the disgraced former duke had a special name to conceal his identity during his alleged illicit encounters.

According to the late accuser, Epstein’s pilot used a “code name” for Andrew when they flew women from the island for the prince.

“Since I gave that account, the pilot has said in a deposition that a coded notation (‘AP’) that he made on his flight log for 4 Jul, 2001, referred to Prince Andrew,” Giuffreshared.

She further added, “He [the pilot] said that Epstein, the Prince, another woman, and I flew from Saint Thomas that day back to Palm Beach,” referring to an incident where Andrew, Epstein, and she reportedly participated in relations with other women, which she did not clearly remember at the time.

Virginia Giuffre, who died by suicide at age 41 in April, began writing her memoir in 2021, which was released on October 21.

The tell-all book has made scathing revelation about Giuffre’s encounters with Jeffrey Epstein and his former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell as well as more details of her allegations about Prince Andrew, which he has always denied.