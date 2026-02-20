Virginia Giuffre’s family lashes out at U.S. response after Andrew arrest

The family of Virginia Giuffre – who accused former Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her as a minor – called the U.S. response to the Jeffrey Epstein files “shameful” following Andrew’s arrest in the United Kingdom.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was taken into police custody Thursday, February 19, on suspicion of misconduct in public office, stemming from allegations in the Epstein files.

He was released after approximately 12 hours but remains under investigation.

In an emotional interview with CBS News, Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, described the moment he learned of the arrest early Thursday morning. “We had this boost of adrenaline that it almost felt surreal,” he said.

Roberts further added, “We wish she was here to see this, and this is a day for her survivor sisters. This is a day that they were wanting for a long time, and I think it gives a little bit of vindication to her and to her survivor sisters.”

Meanwhile, sister-in-law of Virginia added, “And we’re expecting the same acts to happen here in the United States. And it’s been very shameful to not see that come from our own government.”

While Andrew’s arrest in the U.K. is related to allegations of sharing confidential government information with Epstein during his tenure as a trade envoy, it is separate from the sexual assault claims made by Giuffre. Andrew has consistently denied wrongdoing.

Virginia Giuffre died by suicide last year at age 41. She had accused Mountbatten-Windsor, former Prince Andrew, of assaulting her on three separate occasions when she was 17. Andrew reached a settlement with her in 2022, paying her some $16 million, according to British media reports.