Virginia Giuffre's family responds to Andrew arrest

Virginia Giuffre’s family has issued a powerful and emotional response following the historic UK police arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew).

Breaking their silence after British authorities launched a major new probe stemming from the Jeffrey Epstein files, Virginia Giuffre’s siblings expressed a profound sense of justice and vindication.

“He Was Never a Prince”

In a poignant statement titled “He Was Never a Prince,” Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, and sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts, reacted to the major legal escalation in the UK.

“At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty,” the family stated. “On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.” The family added a direct message to other victims of sexual abuse, noting: “For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”