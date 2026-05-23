Virginia Giuffre's family responds to Andrew arrest
- By Nida Faraz -
- May 23, 2026
Virginia Giuffre’s family has issued a powerful and emotional response following the historic UK police arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew).
Breaking their silence after British authorities launched a major new probe stemming from the Jeffrey Epstein files, Virginia Giuffre’s siblings expressed a profound sense of justice and vindication.
“He Was Never a Prince”
In a poignant statement titled “He Was Never a Prince,” Giuffre’s brother, Sky Roberts, and sister-in-law, Amanda Roberts, reacted to the major legal escalation in the UK.
“At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty,” the family stated. “On behalf of our sister, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, we extend our gratitude to the UK’s Thames Valley Police for their investigation and arrest of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.”The family added a direct message to other victims of sexual abuse, noting: “For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you.”
Why Was Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Arrested?
The Thames Valley Police executed the arrest of the former Duke of York on suspicion of misconduct in public office. The investigation gained massive momentum following fresh revelations uncovered in unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents.
As part of the active, multi-day operation, detectives have also been conducting extensive searches of the Royal Lodge at Windsor Castle.
Key Context of the Allegations:
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The Accusations: Virginia Giuffre long maintained that she was trafficked by convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and forced to have sexual relations with the former prince on three separate occasions when she was a minor.
The Denial: Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has consistently and fiercely denied all allegations of wrongdoing regarding Giuffre and Epstein.
The 2022 Settlement: In 2022, Andrew reached a multi-million dollar out-of-court financial settlement to resolve a civil sexual assault lawsuit filed by Giuffre in New York, which allowed him to avoid a trial without admitting liability.