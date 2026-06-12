Sweden is offering a special residence permit (High Talent Visa) for highly educated non-European Union nationals, including Pakistanis, who wish to seek employment or explore business opportunities in the country.

Under the High Talent Visa program, eligible applicants are allowed to stay in Sweden for up to nine months while looking for work or assessing the possibility of starting a business.

To apply for this program, a visa applicant must be outside Sweden and can only be granted a permit for a period covered by the validity of their passport.

Eligibility Criteria:

Visa applicants must hold a qualification equivalent to a Swedish second-cycle degree. Eligible qualifications include master’s degrees, professional degrees, MPhil qualifications, PhDs, and other comparable postgraduate degrees. If a Pakistani degree meets the required standard, it may also be accepted.

To qualify, the candidate must also demonstrate that he has sufficient funds to support himself during his stay. The financial requirement is set at at least 13,000 Swedish kronor per month, meaning applicants seeking the full nine-month permit must show access to at least 117,000, in addition to funds for their return journey.

Applicant is also required to hold comprehensive health insurance covering emergency and routine medical treatment, hospital care, emergency dental treatment, and medical repatriation.

Application Fee and Documents:

The application fee is 2,200 Swedish Karona. Around 75 percent of complete applications are processed within seven months, while cases requiring additional information may take longer.

Required documents include a valid passport, academic certificates and transcripts, proof of financial resources, health insurance documentation, and a consent form allowing the Swedish Council for Higher Education (UHR) to verify educational qualifications. Documents not issued in English or Swedish must be accompanied by certified translations.

Applications can be submitted online through the Swedish Migration Agency. Applicants may also be required to verify their identity, provide biometric information, and attend an appointment at a Swedish embassy or consulate.

Individuals who secure employment in Sweden must apply for a work permit before taking up long-term employment, and similarly, those wishing to establish a business must apply for a separate residence permit for self-employed persons.