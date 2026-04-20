KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) of Pakistan has uncovered a major visa tampering network in Karachi, arresting three suspects accused of altering visa documents.

According to the officials of the Anti-Human Trafficking Circle of FIA, the group was involved in manipulating family visas and converting them into individual visas.

Speaking at a press conference, FIA officer Muhammad Aftab said the investigation began after a passenger was deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and sent back to Pakistan.

He said that following initial investigations, FIA has arrested three suspects linked to a travel agency allegedly facilitating the scheme.

According to investigators, the suspects used sophisticated methods to tamper with visa documents.

They reportedly charged each client around Rs. 240,000 for the illegal service.

An FIA officer said that numerous travellers were unaware of the fraud until they arrived at Dubai airport, where they were denied entry and deported

Investigators also allege that the suspects attempted to tamper with the visas of individuals who had already been deported, further exploiting victims.

The FIA said it had recovered 21 passports and other travel documents from the suspects. Forensic analysis of their mobile phones reportedly provided clear and irrefutable evidence of visa tampering.

Muhammad Aftab said that the network had been operating for an extended period, with around 100 visas suspected to have been altered.

Further investigations are underway to identify additional members and facilitators involved in the fraud.