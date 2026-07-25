Vishmi, Harshitha centuries set up ODI series decider

Sri Lanka overhauled Pakistan’s 273-run total with eight wickets in hand as Vishmi Gunaratne and Harshitha Samarawickrama scored centuries to level the three-match series here at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium Saturday.

The two sides will now face off in the all-important series decider on Tuesday, 28 July after Pakistan had started the series on winning note, chasing a 210-run target with five wickets left.

Sidra Amin spearheaded Pakistan’s effort with the bat after they were inserted in to bat by Chamari Athapaththu. She had walked in to bat after Sadaf Shamas was run out for 12 off 16 in the fifth over. Sidra was then part of five partnerships including two half-century stands with Ayesha Zafar and Muneeba Ali.

Previous game’s player of the match Gull Feroza departed after getting a start of 27 runs off 33 balls having sent the ball to the boundary four times. At this juncture Sidra and Ayesha took hold of the proceedings and saw off 14.5 overs collecting 78 runs.

Ayesha was denied a sixth WODI half-century as Kavisha Dilhari castled her for a 45-ball 49 that also included two sixes and five fours. Muneeba also fell five runs short of her fifty having added 88 runs with Sidra as left-arm spinner Inoka Ranaweera got the left-hander stumped to dent Pakistan’s progress as they were left 221-4 in 43.4 overs.

Sidra brought up her half-century in the 34th over, while she completed her century off 120 balls on the fourth ball of the 5oth over. Fatima Sana’s 18-ball 25 including four boundaries and her quickfire 29-ball 41-run stand with Sidra ensured Pakistan crossed the 260-run mark.

Najiha remained unbeaten for eight off six balls and executed a delightful scoop towards fine leg on the penultimate ball of Pakistan’s innings. For Sri Lanka, Athapaththu accounted for Fatima and was one of the four solitary wicket-takers along with Chethana Vimukthi, Ranaweera and Kaveesha Dilhari.

In turn, Fatima gave Pakistan an early breakthrough with the prized scalp of Athapaththu in the fifth over as she was caught behind by Najiha for just one. The next 211 balls saw Vishmi and Harshitha churn a record 203-run stand – the highest for Sri Lanka in WODIs.

Player of the match Vishmi scored a run-a-ball 123 including 11 fours and one six and was finally removed by Nashra Sundhu. She was stumped by Najiha in the 40th over after bringing up her second WODI century in the 34th over off 107 balls.

At the time the match-winning partnership was broken, Sri Lanka required 51 off 64 balls. Harshitha remained unbeaten for 100 off 119 balls hitting nine fours in her second WODI century. Dilhari (40 not out, 33b, 5x4s) stitched an unbeaten 45-ball 52-run stand with Harshitha to get Sri Lanka over the line in 47th over.