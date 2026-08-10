ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to launch the Vision Pakistan 2047 programme on 12 August, with the aim of transforming the country into a trillion-dollar economy, ARY News reported on Monday, citing sources.

The programme will set out a long-term roadmap for economic development, sustainable growth and structural transformation of the national economy, sources said.

Under Vision Pakistan 2047, initiatives will also be introduced to equip the younger generation with opportunities aimed at promoting sustainable growth, prosperity and innovation.

Sources said the government’s Uraan Pakistan Plan would be aligned with the objectives and framework of Vision Pakistan 2047.

The Prime Minister’s Office has sought targets from ministries and government institutions for the implementation of the Vision Pakistan 2047 programme.

The ministries will submit strategic targets, proposed reforms and a long-term development agenda, according to sources.

The programme will include targets relating to national development, economic transformation, human capital development and technology.

Ministries will also be directed to incorporate objectives relating to climate sustainability and governance reforms into the long-term plan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expected to formally launch the Vision Pakistan 2047 programme, sources in the Prime Minister’s Office said.