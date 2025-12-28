Vittoria Ceretti wants Leonardo DiCaprio to set boundaries with Kate Winslet

Hollywood is buzzing again around Leonardo DiCaprio and his longtime friendship with Kate Winslet, but this time it’s putting a strain on his relationship with model Vittoria Ceretti.

The 27-year-old has reportedly grown frustrated with how often Kate Winslet weighs in on DiCaprio’s personal life, creating tension in a romance that’s lasted over two years.

Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, and Kate Winslet, 50, share a friendship that spans decades, dating back to their time filming the 1997 blockbuster Titanic.

Their bond has remained strong over the years, with Leonardo DiCaprio even walking Winslet down the aisle at her 2012 wedding to her third husband, Ned Rocknroll. But for Vittoria Ceretti, that closeness has started to feel intrusive.

Vittoria Ceretti reportedly doesn’t question the nature of the friendship itself. She isn’t accusing DiCaprio and Winslet of anything inappropriate. The issue lies in constantly feeling like she has to share him with another woman, and that Winslet’s opinions seem to carry more weight than hers.

Sources say Vittoria Ceretti often finds herself sidelined when conflicts arise. Any time she tries to discuss something personal with DiCaprio, he tends to bring up Winslet’s perspective, or recalls advice she gave him years ago.

For Vittoria Ceretti, this pattern creates a sense of competing with an idealized version of Winslet that DiCaprio has held onto for over 25 years.

It’s reportedly reached the point where Vittoria Ceretti is considering an ultimatum. She’s made it clear she’s not willing to play second fiddle, even if Winslet is “just a friend.” The model reportedly wants DiCaprio to set clearer boundaries with his longtime confidante and prioritize their relationship.

Despite the tension, sources note that Vittoria respects the friendship between DiCaprio and Winslet. She isn’t looking to sever it entirely, she just wants a bit of breathing room. For now, the Hollywood triangle is more about old bonds, personal space, and learning where friendship ends and romance begins.