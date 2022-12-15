Vivek Oberoi blames ‘Bollywood lobby’ for sabotaging his career

Actor Vivek Oberoi opened up on the lobby of Bollywood’s powerful people having an influence in sabotaging his career.

Vivek Oberoi, made a smashing debut in the gangster flick, ‘Company’ (2002) and went on to do films across comedy, thriller, action and romance genres within the first two years of his Bollywood career.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

However, the ‘Masti’ actor recently opened up on having a tumultuous phase on the acting front despite proving his mettle in back-to-back hits.

In one of his latest outings with an Indian media outlet, Oberoi blamed the ‘set of powerful people’ in the Bollywood industry, who tried to destroy his career during that time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

“There was a whole lobby, a whole powerful set of people who were trying to push me down,” he told the publication.

“That was the time I went out and gave a Shootout at Lokhandwala, where I got a lot of praise and won awards. People were saying ‘oh my God, this is amazing!’ and then for one and a half years, I was sitting at home,” the actor recalled.

“Nobody was coming to me with films, it defies all logic.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

“As an actor I was delivering, box office was delivering, there were awards, critics were praising me but there was no work, kaam hi nahi tha,” Oberoi expressed his disappointment.

The actor also hinted at Sushant Singh Rajput also being a victim of such a lobby system.

He added, “I realised is that I wasn’t going to wait anymore. I wanted to do what makes me happy and work for my fans, to impress them. And OTT, today, has given me that liberation from this unnecessary paraphernalia that has nothing to do with creativity, or talent or meritocracy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

It is pertinent to mention that Oberoi was one of the first few actors who shifted to OTT and digital platforms, and pan-Indian films when mainstream Bollywood was still apprehensive about it.

Being a believer in meritocracy, Oberoi mentioned that he didn’t allow his father [Suresh Oberoi] to produce a film for him or use his influence to get him projects at that time, and noted that he will continue to do the same with his kids as well.

“Tomorrow if my child wants to be an actor, I’m not going to make a film for them, they’ll have to do it by themselves. If you have talent you’ll land,” he concluded.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MX Player (@mxplayer)

On the work front, Oberoi was last seen in the web series ‘Dharavi Bank’ alongside Suniel Shetty and in the Malayalam film ‘Kaduva’.

Comments