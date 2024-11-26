Vivek Oberoi buys luxury car worth Rs12.25 crore

Bollywood actor has spent a whopping INR12.25 crore to add the luxury Rolls Royce Cullinan car to his car collection.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The actor took to Instagram to share a video of unveiling the car alongside his parents Suresh Oberoi-Yashodhara Oberoi, and wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi.

In the caption of his post, Vivek Oberoi wrote, “Success comes in different shapes and sizes, today it’s looking like this. Extremely grateful and blessed to be celebrating special moments in life with the family.”

The luxury Rolls Royce Cullinan car is powered by a 6.75-litre-twin-turbocharaged V12 engine that produces a staggering 9000 Nm of torque.

With a top speed of 250kmph, Cullinan is part of Rolls-Royce’s The Black Badge series.

The company offers around 44,000 paint options to allow customers to create a unique shade.

The Instagram video shows Vivek Oberoi taking his family on a drive around the city.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivek Oberoi (@vivekoberoi)

With a reported net worth of INR1,200 crore, the Bollywood actor is known for his lavish lifestyle and collection of luxury cars.

Read more: ‘Where is the hate?’: Vivek Oberoi responds to love from Pakistan

Apart from his latest Rolls Royce Cullinan, he is also the owner of a Lamborghini Gallardo worth INR3.11 crore, a Chrysler 300C Limousine worth INR4.5 crore and two Mercedes cars–a Mercedes GLS 350D and a Mercedes GLE 250D.

Vivek Oberoi has also invested in real estate and has properties in India and Dubai.

The Bollywood actor is the head of a real estate company called Karma Infrastructure. His luxury bungalow in Mumbai’s Juhu is reportedly worth around INR14.25 crore.

For the unversed, Vivek Oberoi’s Bollywood career took a knock after he claimed in 2003 that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan threatened him when he was dating the latter’s ex-partner Aishwarya Rai.

On the work front, he was last seen in Rohit Shetty’s cop series ‘Indian Police Force’ for Amazon Prime Video.