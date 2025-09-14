Elon Musk’s daughter just made New York Fashion Week fierce

Vivian Wilson, daughter of billionaire Elon Musk and Justine Wilson, has made her mark at New York Fashion Week with a striking runway appearance.

The 21-year-old stepped into the spotlight during Alexis Bittar’s Spring-Summer 2026 show at the Abrons Theater in New York City, wearing a sparkling red dress with ruffled sleeves and a sash marked “Miss South Carolina.”

Vivian Wilson, who publicly came out as transgender at the age of 16, has steadily built her presence in the fashion world. Her appearance in this show was part of a theme highlighting issues such as misogyny, objectification and the ongoing fight for trans rights.

Designer Alexis Bittar praised Vivian for honouring the concept with her participation.

This latest milestone comes just months after Vivian Wilson starred in her first campaign with clothing brand Wildfang, which focused on identity and self-discovery. She also contributed by designing a special edition shirt for the collection.

Vivian Wilson has often been open about her personal journey, including her distance from her father Elon Musk, with whom she has publicly disagreed on many social and political matters. Despite being the eldest child of Elon Musk, she has spoken about living without access to her father’s vast fortune, focusing instead on living modestly and valuing community and creativity.

With her debut at New York Fashion Week, Vivian Wilson is continuing to establish herself as both a model and a voice for inclusivity in fashion.

