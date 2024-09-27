vivo Unveils Dynamic Duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as Ambassadors for the V40 Series

vivo, the leading global smartphone brand, is thrilled to announce the highly acclaimed on-screen duo Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem as the official brand ambassadors for the upcoming vivo V40 Series.

Known for their immense popularity and exceptional talent, both actors embody the vibrant and innovative spirit of vivo’s V Series, while Bilal joins the vivo family for the first time, Durefishan continues her journey with vivo, transitioning from the Y Series to now represent the cutting-edge V Series, reflecting her alignment with the brand’s evolution making them the perfect choice to represent the brand.

The vivo V40 5G is all set to launch on October 1, 2024, as a groundbreaking addition to the Pakistani market. With cutting-edge technology and revolutionary features, this smartphone will elevate mobile photography and videography to new heights, thanks to a collaboration with ZEISS, the internationally renowned optical technology brand.

ZEISS has a long history of delivering excellence in imaging, and its collaboration with vivo brings an advanced co-engineered imaging technology to the V40 5G, offering users a professional-grade photography experience.

Durefishan Saleem shared her excitement about being part of the vivo family: “I’m thrilled to continue my journey with vivo. It’s an honor to represent a brand that continuously drives innovation and understands the needs of its users. The vivo V40 5G, especially with its collaboration with ZEISS, is an exciting development, and I’m delighted to be part of this new chapter.”

Bilal Abbas expressed his enthusiasm for collaborating with vivo: “I am excited to brand ambassador for vivo’s V40 Series as vivo has always brought innovative technology to Pakistan. The V40 5G, with its collaboration with ZEISS, is a testament to vivo’s commitment to delivering solutions tailored to Pakistani users. I’m confident this phone will redefine mobile photography and videography, and I’m proud to be a part of this journey.”

Muhammad Zohair Chohan, Brand Strategy Director at vivo Pakistan, shared his sentiments over the partnership with vivo V40 Series’ talented brand ambassadors: “We are thrilled to welcome Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem, two of Pakistan’s most talented actors, to the vivo family. Their energy and talent align perfectly with vivo’s mission to cater to the evolving needs of Pakistani users. The vivo V40 Series represents our dedication to providing innovative solutions that enhance the user experience. We are confident that our consumers will adore vivo V40 Series’ smartphones and value our partnership with their favorite personalities.”

The vivo V40 5G is packed with a host of cutting-edge features that make it stand out. The most exciting aspect is its professional-grade portrait system co-engineered with ZEISS, which empowers users to capture stunning portraits and videos with cinematic quality.

With the rise of short-form video, the desire to capture cinematic-like footage with cinematic aesthetics on smartphones has intensified. V40 5G will bring the power of ZEISS Cinematic Portrait Video to elevate users’ mobile videography. This innovation will encompass ZEISS Focus Transition, enabling seamless focus shifts for a professional touch, and ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh, effortlessly creating stunning bokeh effects. Additionally, vivo has introduced ZEISS Style Bokeh enhancing mobile photography with artistic flair.

Building upon the beloved Aura Light, vivo keeps pace with the times. V40 5G will introduce the upgraded Aura Light. Moreover, it will come with AI 3D Studio Lighting, where AI algorithms will analyze facial lighting in 3D, providing three-dimensional virtual fill light for natural portraits.

Beyond the camera, the vivo V40 5G is set to deliver an unparalleled visual experience with its 120 Hz 3D Curved Screen, providing users with a premium and immersive display ideal for viewing content, gaming, and everyday use. The smooth curves and high refresh rate offer a sleek, modern design that reflects vivo’s commitment to combining elegance with functionality.

Despite its stylish and slim profile, the V40 5G will house a powerful 5500mAh BlueVolt Large Battery, ensuring long-lasting performance throughout the day. This will be paired with 80W FlashCharge technology, which will significantly reduce charging time, allowing users to stay productive with minimal downtime. Furthermore, the V40 5G will offer IP68 & IP69 dust and water resistance, making it a durable option for users who need a phone that can withstand the elements.

With the upcoming launch of vivo V40 Series, vivo is all set to revolutionize the smartphone market once again. This latest addition to the V Series not only promises to deliver cutting-edge technology but also highlights vivo’s commitment to empowering its users with the best tools for creativity, productivity, and entertainment. As excitement builds, vivo fans can expect a new era of mobile photography, performance, and design.

For more information about the vivo V40 Series, visit vivo’s official website: https://www.vivo.com/pk/activity/v40-launch

About vivo

vivo is a technology company that creates great products based on a design-driven value, with smart devices and intelligent services as its core. The company aims to build a bridge between humans and the digital world. Through unique creativity, vivo provides users with an increasingly convenient mobile and digital life. Following the company’s core values, which include Benfen,* user-orientation, design-driven value, continuous learning and team spirit, vivo has implemented a sustainable development strategy with the vision of developing into a healthier, more sustainable world-class corporation.

While bringing together and developing the best local talents to deliver excellence, vivo is supported by a network of R&D centers in Shenzhen, Dongguan, Nanjing, Beijing, Hangzhou, Shanghai and Xi’an, focusing on the development of state-of-the-art consumer technologies, including 5G, artificial intelligence, industrial design, imaging system and other up-and-coming technologies. vivo has also set up an intelligent manufacturing network (including those authorized by vivo), with an annual production capacity of nearly 200 million smartphones. As of now, vivo has branched out its sales network across more than 60 countries and regions and is loved by more than 400 million users worldwide.

*”Benfen” is a term describing the attitude on doing the right things and doing things right – which is the ideal description of vivo’s mission to create value for society.