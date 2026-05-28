Vogue Williams reflects on split from Brian McFadden

Following their separation in 2017, Vogue Williams revealed that she considered her divorce from Westlife singer Brian McFadden “really embarrassing.”

In an open discussion with Jamie Laing on his Great Company podcast, the 40-year-old Irish host opened up about the relationship. Vogue, who is now happily married to Spencer Matthews, stated that she found the breakup “humiliating” because she felt everyone in her immediate vicinity expected the marriage to fail.

“It’s really embarrassing. It’s quite humiliating because you know people have started speculating, and people started talking about it and you’re hearing it, you know it’s true, and you’re trying to not let it out,” Vogue Williams revealed. “We released a really cringy statement as well, which I don’t think was necessary,” she continued.

Vogue Williams admitted that while she wouldn’t feel ashamed now that she is older, she felt like a “huge failure” at the time. Reflecting on that period, she thought, “This is just incredibly embarrassing.” Looking back now, the TV star realizes it wasn’t as bad as she thought and that she was simply worrying too much about other people’s opinions.

She shared a humorous anecdote regarding the expectations surrounding her love life: “I remember telling my older brother Frederick, ‘I’m getting married, we’re going to get married here.’ He was living in Australia at the time and he was like, ‘Vogue, I just can’t get back from Australia, but I tell you what—I’ll go to the next one.’ And he did, he came to the next one.”

Despite the past, Vogue stated that she doesn’t harbor any real bad feelings. “Things happen because they happen; we weren’t right for each other. I genuinely think there is no ex I wouldn’t say hello to. It’s just a different time in your life,” she stated.

After meeting Brian in May 2011, Vogue originally moved from Ireland to Australia to live with him while he served as a judge on Australia’s Got Talent.