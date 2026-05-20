Voicemails for Isabelle trailer sparks excitement online

The official trailer for Voicemails for Isabelle, starring Nick Robinson and Zoey Deutch, has been released by Netflix, sparking an enthusiastic wave of reactions across the online community.

The streaming platform dropped the trailer for the upcoming movie on Tuesday, May 19. The film features Deutch as Jill, a young woman coping with the tragic passing of her sister, Isabelle. To process her grief, Jill leaves voicemails on Isabelle’s old phone number. However, the number is now being used by Wes (played by Robinson), who listens to the messages from the unknown number. The two begin building an unexpected connection, setting the perfect stage for a romantic comedy.

“This random girl has been leaving voicemails on my new work cell,” Robinson’s character tells his friends in the trailer. “They’re for her sister.”

Spencer Lord, Ciavo, Toby Sandeman, Gil Bellows, Harry Shum Jr., and Lukas Gage join Robinson and Deutch in the ensemble cast.

Fans wasted no time taking to social media to express their excitement. One netizen commented, “REAL ROM-COMS ARE BACK!!” Another X user posted, “Nick Robinson back in a rom com in 2026 this is a DREAM.” A third fan shared their enthusiasm, writing, “ROMCOMS THAT MAKES YOU FEEL ALIVE SILLY AND JOYFUL ARE BACKKKK.”

Writer-director Leah McKendrick revealed that the film was inspired by her relationship with her real-life little sister, whom she credits as the person who always believed in her wildest dreams.

In a recent conversation with PEOPLE, McKendrick stated, “My most horrific, humiliating experiences feel worthwhile if they can make her laugh.” She added that she learned early in life that while boys may come and go, sisterhood is forever.

Netflix is set to premiere Voicemails for Isabelle on June 19 this year.