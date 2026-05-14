Voices from India for dialogue with Pakistan a positive development: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Foreign Office has called the voices from India supporting dialogue with Pakistan as a positive development, “We are waiting for a positive reaction from Indian government over these suggestions”.

Replying a question in a briefing the foreign office spokesman said, “Presently we don’t know any Track II or backdoor contacts”.

“Pakistan is watching recent interactions between the United States and China”, spokesman said.

On a question FO spokesman said that the date of Prime Minister’s China visit will be announced after it will be finalized.

It is to be mentioned here that in an interview to Indian media, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Secretary General Dattatreya Hosabale said there “should always be a window for dialogue” between Pakistan and India, terming people-to-people contacts as key to breaking the deadlock in ties.

A former Indian army chief Gen (retd) Manoj Naravane has also supported the RSS secretary general’s remarks calling for keeping the window open for dialogue between Islamabad and New Delhi.