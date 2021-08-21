Video: Volcanic eruption creates new island ‘Niijima’ in Japan

A new island has been created 1,200 kilometers from Tokyo as a result of an underwater volcanic eruption south of Japan and is being named ‘Niijima’, which translates to ‘new island’.

The crescent shape new island has a diameter of 0.6 miles and has emerged almost five kilometers north of Minami-Iōtō. It is amid the Nanpō Islands that lie south of the Japanese archipelago.

Experts quoted by a report said the island was formed from an eruption of the Fukutoku-Okanoba, a submarine volcano that was first discovered back in 1904.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Fukutoku-Okanoba volcanic eruption began again on 12 August, a first in over a decade. Just two days later, the new landmass was discovered by Japan Coast Guard.

Although the buzz about the new island is very high, the landmass will likely only be temporary.

Japan Meteorological Agency said the active eruptive activity is still continuing in Fukutoku-Okanoba.

According to the observation from the sky conducted by the Japan Coast Guard [on August 15], active eruptive activity is still continuing in Fukutoku-Okanoba, where the submarine eruption started on August 13,’ said the Japan Meteorological Agency.

Read More: OVER 100 UNDISCOVERED MUD VOLCANOES OFF MAKRAN COAST AWAIT OFFICIALS, EXPLORERS

Japan Coast Guard has issued a warning to all vessels near the island after assessing the eruption and its debris. They said there is a possibility of further volcanic activity in the immediate future

Besides passing vessels, local sailors have also been asked to avoid the area due to the risk of further eruptions.

Experts said the island could have a durable coating from lava flows and continue to exist for a long period if the volcanic activity continues.