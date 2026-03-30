Volvo Cars to sell Lynk & Co electric cars in Europe as Geely seeks synergies

Volvo Cars has signed a memorandum ​of understanding with China’s Geely Auto to ​become the exclusive importer and distributor of ⁠Lynk & Co electric vehicles in Europe, the ​company said on Monday.

Volvo Cars, Geely Auto and ​Lynk & Co are all ultimately controlled by privately held Geely Holding.

“Volvo Cars intends to use Volvo Cars retailers ​for the sale of Lynk & Co cars ​and use its sales and servicing system in relevant markets,” ‌the ⁠Swedish automaker said in a statement. “The intention is to create synergies with Volvo Cars.”

Geely Holding has a large portfolio of automotive brands that ​also includes ​Zeekr and ⁠Lotus. In the past couple of years, it has been gradually pivoting ​away from acquisitions, focusing on cost ​cuts ⁠and tighter integration, consolidating brands like Lynk & Co and Zeekr under Geely Auto.

Volvo Cars said the ⁠new ​partnership will allow it to ​reach a wider audience without additional product investments.