Vote of confidence: PTI accuses PDM of ‘horse-trading’ in Punjab

LAHORE: Former information minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry has accused Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of ‘horse-trading’ ahead of the Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talking to journalists in Lahore, the former federal minister said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) offered Rs1.20 billion to five MPAs to switch loyalties ahead of the Pervaiz Elahi’s vote of confidence.

Fawad Chaudhry claimed rumours are circulating that PTI MPA Momina Waheed has received Rs50 million to vote against Punjab CM Pervaiz Elahi.

Speaking of the numbers game, Fawad said that they have 188 lawmakers in Punjab Assembly today. “A day earlier, the bills in the provincial assembly were passed with majority,” he maintained.

Terming party chairman Imran Khan an ‘asset of the country’, Fawad said that those who wants to minus the former premier were weakening the country. “There is no future of Pakistani politics without Imran Khan,” he claimed.

Referring to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the former information minister said that the officials serving in the electoral watchdog have no knowledge of the law. “The ECP should resign if they cannot hold elections” he added.

He reiterated that his party wants to build a working relationship with institutions. “We are trying our best to go towards the elections”, he said, adding that political stability was only possible through immediate elections.

On January 6, Imran Khan said that the establishment is not acting neutral on the vote of confidence for Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Pervaiz Elahi.

While talking to a delegation of court reporters in Lahore today, Imran Khan said that PTI and its allies are preparing for the vote of confidence if the court issues such an order to the Punjab CM.

He alleged that the establishment is seemingly not acting neutral on the vote of confidence. “Our people are being approached and so far, three MPAs have informed us about being contacted.” The PTI chief claimed that the MPAs are being asked to ditch Punjab CM in the vote of confidence.

Commenting on the horse trading ahead of the vote of confidence, he said that turncoats will not get any support from the nationals anymore.

