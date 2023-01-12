Vote of confidence: PTI to take action against absent members

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to take action against the party’s MPAs in Punjab, who remained absent on the occasion of the vote of confidence.

According to sources, many members of the PTI were absent from the Punjab Assembly on the occasion of the vote of confidence of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi.

Sources say that Khurram Laghari, Momina Waheed, Faisal Cheema, Dost Mazari and Chaudhry Masood were absent from the assembly on the occasion of the vote of confidence on Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi.

Sources said that the reference of disqualification against all five members of the Punjab Assembly will be sent to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

It should be noted that Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi obtained vote of confidence from the house by securing 186 votes.

PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has said that if there is no legal obstacle, tomorrow Punjab Assembly will be dissolved.

Criticising PML-N leaders for boycotting assembly proceedings he said that they should had participated in the vote of confidence proceedings but they chose to flee.

