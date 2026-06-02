"Vote or not, I will work for Gilgit Baltistan," says Nawaz Sharif

GILGIT: “You cast the vote to the PML-N or not, I will ensure providing facilities to Gilgit Baltistan”, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said while addressing an election rally in Gilgit on Tuesday.

“We had built roads, hospital and airport here, tell the name of any party who had lay a brick of a project in the region,” PML-N President said.

Nawaz Sharif said that he will personally monitor the projects that will begin now. “I will visit Gilgit Baltistan in every two months, if we will form the government here,” he said.

“I am feeling sad seeing the condition of roads here,” Nawaz Sharif said.

“I will assure to dispatch electric buses here like the buses running in Punjab,” he said.

Promising to provide scholarships and laptops to local students, Nawaz said that the interest-free loans and job opportunities will be provided to the young men of the region.