Vote recounting in NA-154 Lodhran today

LODHRAN: Following the rigging allegations in election 2024 across Pakistan, the recounting of votes will be held in NA-154 Lodhran today, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) earlier ordered the recount of votes in NA-154 on Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Abdul Rahman Kanju’s request.

The returning officer said that the recount is scheduled to begin at 11 am today (February 26) in the sports complex.

According to the official results, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed independent candidate Rana Faraz won this seat after bagging 134,937 votes whereas Muslim League-N’s Abdul Rehman Kanju was second with 128,438 votes.

Uncertainty looms over Pakistan’s political future as none of the major political parties – PML-N, PPP or the PTI-backed independent candidates – secured a simple majority in the National Assembly in the February 8 general elections.

PTI-backed Independent candidates consolidated their lead in the general elections 2024 over mainstream political parties, especially in the National and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assemblies, throughout the result announcement process.