Vote recounting for NA-196 in Jacobabad today

JACOBABAD: The recounting of votes in the NA-196 constituency will begin on Tuesday (today), ARY News reported.

Pakistan People’s Party’s candidate Aijaz Jakhrani had challenged the victory of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Muhammad Mian Soomro in NA-196 in the 2018 general elections. He had filed an appeal against the election results of the constituency in the election tribunal.

After Election Tribunal Sukkur’s decision for recounting of the votes the Returning Officer issued orders for it.

The election commission had announced the recounting of votes in NA-196 Jacobabad constituency on December 07 (today).

A large number of People’s Party and the PTI workers have reached to the office of the returning officer to witness recounting of votes.

PTI candidate Muhammad Mian Soomro had won the seat by securing 92,274 votes in general elections. PPP’s Aijaz Jakhrani was runner-up with 86,876 votes. Mr Soomro is currently holding the portfolio of Federal Minister for Privatization.

