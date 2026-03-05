US lawmakers set to vote on war powers as Iran conflict widens

Lawmakers in the US. Senate were set to vote on Wednesday on a bipartisan ‌war powers resolution aiming to stop the military campaign against Iran and require that any hostilities against it be authorized by Congress.

The latest effort by Democrats and a few Republicans to rein in President Donald Trump’s repeated troop deployments, sponsors describe it as a bid to take back Congress’ responsibility to declare ​war, as spelled out in the U.S. Constitution.

Trump’s fellow Republicans hold slim majorities in both the Senate and House of ​Representatives, and have blocked previous efforts for resolutions seeking to curb his war powers.

“The last thing the American ⁠people want or need is another war in the Middle East,” said Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, a co-sponsor of the resolution, ​noting the administration’s plans to expand the military campaign.

“If you’re tired of wars in the Middle East, support our resolution,” Schumer, a lead ​sponsor of the measure, said in a Senate speech a few hours before a procedural vote on the resolution.

With control of Congress potentially shifting to Democrats in November’s midterm elections, a prolonged Iran war could concern voters. A Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Tuesday showed that only one in four Americans approved of U.S. ​strikes on Iran and about half believe Trump is too willing to use military force.

Republicans accused Democrats of playing politics with national ​security and said Trump was acting within his legal powers as commander in chief by ordering only limited operations, such as the capture of Venezuelan President ‌Nicolas Maduro ⁠in January, not full-scale wars.

The U.S.-Israel war on Iran is already more extensive, leading to damage in Iran, Israel and throughout the Middle East, and claiming its first U.S. casualties.

Senator Todd Young of Indiana, one of five Republicans who joined Democrats to advance a Venezuela war powers resolution in January, issued a statement on Wednesday opposing the Iran measure. Young said Iran “posed a core threat” to U.S. national security and that ​he opposed anything that would limit ​Trump’s military options.

However, Young called ⁠on Congress to hold hearings and public discussion to keep Americans informed.

The Venezuela resolution was later blocked, and Young was one of the Republicans who changed position after concessions from the administration including Secretary ​of State Marco Rubio’s agreement to testify publicly.

The House vote on the Iran measure is expected on ​Thursday.

On Tuesday, Republican ⁠House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana said he thought there were enough votes to defeat the resolution, describing it as an attempt to push something that could put U.S. troops in harm’s way and inspire Iranian forces.

“Imagine a scenario where Congress would vote to tell the commander-in-chief that ⁠he was ​no longer allowed to complete this mission. That would be a very dangerous ​thing,” he told reporters.

Johnson’s remarks followed a classified briefing on the Iran conflict from top administration officials.

Even if the resolution passes the Senate, it must also pass the House ​and garner two-thirds majorities in both chambers to survive an expected Trump veto.